Prairieville man arrested on five counts of possession of child porn
PRAIRIEVILLE - A Prairieville man was arrested for possession of child pornography at the end of a months-long investigation by State Police.
Troopers said an investigation into 38-year-old Andrew G. Landry of Prairieville was started in Dec. 2023. On April 1, a search warrant was executed and Landry was arrested on five counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.
State Police said the case is still active and is ongoing.
