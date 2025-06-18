Prairieville man arrested for distributing child pornography, possessing mushrooms, illegal weapons

PRARIEVILLE - Deputies in Ascension Parish arrested a man for allegedly distributing child pornography, as well as on drug distribution and illegal carrying of weapons charges.

Santiago Mateo-Sanchez, 20, was booked on three counts of distribution of child pornography under the age of 13, three counts of distribution of child pornography, one charge of each of distributing or possessing mushrooms and marijuana with the intent to distribute and two counts illegal carry of weapons.

Investigators said they received a tip on April 9 and learned Sanchez sent multiple sexual images, as well as images containing a sexual assault involving children. Detectives searched Sanchez's residence and arrested him where they say he confessed to sending the images.