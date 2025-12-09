Prairieville couple buys Government Street building, plans to open revolving sushi bar restaurant

BATON ROUGE — A Prairieville couple plans to turn a Government Street building into a revolving sushi bar restaurant, The Advocate reports.

Mission 73 Property LLC, headed by Shi Jian Zheng and Stacy Chen, plan to open Zuma Revolving Sushi Bar at 4914 Government Street, the Choices Salon Suites building. The couple bought the building for $1.05 million, the paper wrote.

Zuma Revolving Sushi Bar gets its name from the mobile game Zuma where players shoot different-colored marbles to create matches and clear a rolling thread.

Chen told The Advocate that the sushi will keep coming like the marbles in the namesake game. The restaurant will serve sushi on a revolving belt bar with an all-you-can-eat menu, alongside individual rolls.

Zuma is expected to open by the end of 2026, the paper reports.

Chen and Zheng's other Government venture, Daruma Ramen, is targeting a January opening. Daruma has another location in Prairieville, which opened in 2023.