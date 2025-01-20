Power restored to apartment after 2 On Your Side locates problem

BATON ROUGE - When Jessica Jones came home to her Magnolia Gardens apartment on Jan. 15, she didn't expect it to be cold and dark.

The power was out and Entergy told her the problem wasn't theirs, but the building's.

"There's nothing I can really do," Jones said.

For days, Jones has been calling and texting the emergency maintenance number and hasn't received a response. Jones says the apartment management didn't respond to her calls either. On Monday morning, 2 On Your Side visited with Jones at the apartment building on Greenwell Springs Road. Maintenance answered the phone and said they were unaware of the power outage but addressed it quickly.

Before they could, 2 On Your Side located the meter to Jones' apartment and found that the breaker was turned in the off position. Once it was flipped, the power was restored.

While Jones realized the solution to turning her lights on was easy, it wasn't easy to get in touch with her apartment complex. Thankfully, the lights are back on for this week's cold weather.