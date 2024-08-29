Power restored to A/C at Ponchatoula High after second day students didn't attend; classes resume Friday

PONCHATOULA — Students at Ponchatoula High School were dismissed from school early on Thursday because of a schoolwide air conditioning outage.

The air conditioning has since been restored and students will return Friday.

Students who can drive were dismissed first, the school said in a Facebook post. Buses then returned to campus at 9:30 a.m. and students boarded and returned home. Parents may also use the carpool line to pick up students throughout the morning, the school added.

Administrators will wait in the office with any students who do not have a ride home until the parent can arrive at the school.