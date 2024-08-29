80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power restored to A/C at Ponchatoula High after second day students didn't attend; classes resume Friday

3 hours 32 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 August 29, 2024 1:30 PM August 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PONCHATOULA — Students at Ponchatoula High School were dismissed from school early on Thursday because of a schoolwide air conditioning outage.

The air conditioning has since been restored and students will return Friday.

Students who can drive were dismissed first, the school said in a Facebook post. Buses then returned to campus at 9:30 a.m. and students boarded and returned home. Parents may also use the carpool line to pick up students throughout the morning, the school added.

Administrators will wait in the office with any students who do not have a ride home until the parent can arrive at the school. 

"This does not impact any other school in Ponchatoula. All other students will attend school today," the school added.

This is the second day in a row that students at Ponchatoula High did not have school, with students sent home and extracurriculars canceled Wednesday after "a vague threat was called in."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days