Power restored in Plaquemine after day-long outage

UPDATE: The city announced power was gradually being restored across Plaquemine as of around 3:20 p.m. Residents can expect to see electricity restored throughout the city over the next 30 minutes.

PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are still experiencing extensive power outages that began as a storm system moved into the area Tuesday evening.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officials in Plaquemine shared an update from Entergy saying that crews found additional damage to the city's power grid that will likely make the repairs drag out hours longer than expected.

"Entergy has just advised the City that it has found additional conductor damage to the transmission lines, so wiring will have to be changed. Unfortunately, Entergy says that this work will delay completion of the repairs by 3-4 hours. Customers can now expect service to be back up by 4 pm today. The City apologizes for this, but it is strictly an Entergy transmission issue and is out of City control."

Wednesday evening would mark a full day since most of the city lost power.

"It is scary, I was going to check on my grandmother because her electricity is out, hopefully the city can get it fixed. ASAP," resident Andre Burl said Tuesday night.

One resident said he was unable to keep track of the storm as it was passing through the area due to the lack of power.

Homes, traffic lights, and even restaurants were affected. Without a generator, workers were stranded at their jobs without any power.

The city is on its own power grid that is serviced by Entergy. Entergy crews and utility contractors are reportedly working "around the clock" to restore power as soon as possible, with help coming in from Zachary to address the major problems.

"With the weather conditions and the storms that are approaching it's making it a little difficult and taking some more time to get that feed back up," Plaquemine Fire Chief Darren Ramirez said.

