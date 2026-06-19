Power restored in Gonzales after downed tree strikes powerline on La. 621

GONZALES — La. 621 in Gonzales near the railroad tracks was partially blocked Friday morning after a tree fell onto power lines, causing a power outage west of the area.

By 8:30 a.m., the roadway reopened.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office first reported the incident around 4:41 a.m.

According to Entergy's outage map, 885 customers were without power after the downed tree broke the power lines. Earlier in the day, more than 1,300 people were without power.

By 10:50 a.m., power was restored for Entergy customers.