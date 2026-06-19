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Gov. Landry to visit Avoyelles Parish, speak with officials following Tropical Storm Arthur

2 hours 16 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 10:54 AM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MANSURA — Gov. Jeff Landry is going to Avoyelles Parish on Friday to meet with local officials after Tropical Storm Arthur blanketed southern Louisiana with rain and caused multiple areas in and around the parish to flood. 

Landry will meet with officials in the Avoyelles Parish Emergency Operations Center in Mansura at 2 p.m. 

On Thursday, following the heavy rain, Landry ordered a state of emergency for Avoyelles, as well as Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes.

Landry also suspended Thursday's early voting in Avoyelles Parish for the June 27 election due to severe flooding.

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