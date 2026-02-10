Power restored at Southern University following day-long outage on campus

UPDATE: Power was restored at Southern University around 8:15 p.m. Classes will resume on Wednesday.

BATON ROUGE — Southern University was without power Tuesday morning, the university said.

"Facilities crews are actively investigating the issue," the university said, noting the entire Baton Rouge campus was experiencing the outage.

The campus switched to remote operations for the remainder of the day on Tuesday.