Power restoration starting to take place across capital area

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, cold weather crept into homes that lost power across the capital area.



In the morning DEMCO reported nearly 2600 customers without power in Livingston Parish. DEMCO is now reporting no outages in the area.

Entergy reported fewer than 500 people without power in both Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes, and later that evening the number was fewer than 150.

Whitney Ross lives at an apartment complex near Burbank Drive and Pecan Tree. Ross says she woke up to freezing temperatures.

"When I came outside, it seemed like everyone didn't have power, but the sun was out,” Ross said. “Once I got in my house, there were no lights, no power and no heat.”

A representative from Entergy told WBRZ that outages Wednesday were sporadic across Baton Rouge, and they’re restoring power as outages are reported.