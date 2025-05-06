73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power outages reported for Louisiana, Mississippi after severe weather

2 hours 10 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 May 06, 2025 9:40 PM May 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Power outages were reported across the capital area and in Mississippi following severe weather Tuesday night.

According to poweroutage.us, as of 9:40 p.m., Wilkinson County in Mississippi has 2,425 without power and Amite County has 458 without power.

In Louisiana, Ascension Parish has 918 people without power, West Baton Rouge Parish has 364 people without power, East Baton Rouge Parish has 219 people without power and Iberville Parish has 161 people without power.

Trending News

Entergy customers experiencing outages can contact them at 1-800-968-8243, while DEMCO customers with outages can contact 1-884-693-3626.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days