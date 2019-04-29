81°
Power outage reported at Southern University campus

Monday, April 29 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University lost power at its campus late Monday morning.

The university announced through social media that the campus was experiencing a temporary outage just before 11 a.m.

Power was restored roughly an hour later.

