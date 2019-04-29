81°
Power outage reported at Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE - Southern University lost power at its campus late Monday morning.
The university announced through social media that the campus was experiencing a temporary outage just before 11 a.m.
We have a temporary outage on campus. Crews are working to restore. We will keep you posted.— Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) April 29, 2019
Power was restored roughly an hour later.
