Power outage reported at Southern University campus

BATON ROUGE - Southern University lost power at its campus late Monday morning.

The university announced through social media that the campus was experiencing a temporary outage just before 11 a.m.

We have a temporary outage on campus. Crews are working to restore. We will keep you posted. — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) April 29, 2019

Power was restored roughly an hour later.