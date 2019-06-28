70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Potholes, water woes: New Orleans seeks more of tourist tax

6 months 1 day 1 hour ago Wednesday, December 26 2018 Dec 26, 2018 December 26, 2018 10:53 AM December 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans' mayor says the city deserves to get a bigger percentage of the $166 million collected each year from a 15 percent surcharge on hotel rooms.
 
Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city of Mardi Gras fame receives barely more than 1 in 10 of each dollar collected from the taxes and fees visitors pay. The Southern tourist destination is grappling with longstanding infrastructure challenges, including potholes, drainage problems and sporadic drinking water issues.
 
Winning a bigger slice of the pie could be a tall political order for the new mayor - much of the money is earmarked for the Superdome and other state-owned institutions.
 
Tourism leaders have proposed a higher hotel tax, but Cantrell says that wouldn't be enough.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days