Pot left unattended on stove leads to fire at apartment complex Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A fire started at an apartment complex Monday night when a pot was left unattended on the stove.

The St. George Fire Department was called to the 4300 block of Rue De Belle Maison. Fire was coming out of the front of one of the buildings there, and the flames were quickly put under control, but the building sustained smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported. The fire was reportedly caused by a pot being left on the stove of one of the units.