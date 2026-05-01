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Post Malone, Jelly Roll concert at Tiger Stadium canceled

2 hours 18 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 7:02 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Post Malone and Jelly Roll canceled tour dates for their stadium tour that included a concert at Tiger Stadium.

On social media, Post Malone said he’s pushing back the start of his tour to continue working on new music. The tickets for the event have been removed from ticket websites.

Post Malone deleted the announcement shortly afterward.

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All ticket orders placed through the LSU Athletics Ticket Office will be refunded at 100 percent to customer of record’s original method of payment. Refunds include all tickets, fees, order charges, and VIP Packages for the scheduled show, according to LSU.

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