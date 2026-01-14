60°
Possible human remains recovered from Monte Sano BREC Park; sent to LSU FACES Lab for analysis

1 hour 33 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Gray Barr

BATON ROUGE — A possible skull was found at the Monte Sano BREC Park on Greenwell Street, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

No other suspected remains were found during a search of the park. 

The possible human remains will be turned over to the LSU FACES Lab for further analysis, the coroner's office added. 

