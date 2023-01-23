'Possible explosive device' that forced evacuation was actually an egg, sheriff says

AMELIA - An unidentified object that prompted law enforcement to evacuate homes and call in HazMat and bomb experts over the weekend turned out to be nothing more than an egg, officials revealed Monday.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the situation started late Saturday morning, when a resident in Amelia reported that he had received death threats and a video of someone placing an object wrapped in a bandana beneath his front porch.

The mystery object triggered an evacuation for neighboring homes along Barrow Street while a State Police HazMat crew and bomb squad assessed the danger.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in concordance with law enforcement protocol, the residents were evacuated, and the affected area of Barrow Street was closed to the public," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The area was ultimately deemed safe for residents and was reopened around 8 p.m. Saturday, roughly nine hours later.

The sheriff's office is still looking into the initial threats that triggered the scare.