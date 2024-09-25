86°
Portion of Iberville Elementary campus without A/C; problem should be resolved in beginning of October
PLAQUEMINE - The air conditioning is out in a portion of Iberville Elementary campus, but the problem is expected to be fixed soon.
The parish superintendent said the air conditioning is out in one building. Some of the hallways and the library in the affected building are without A/C, but none of the classrooms are affected.
No students are in any classrooms without air conditioning.
The superintendent said the entire system connected to the building will have to be shut off to complete repairs, but the repairs are scheduled to take place over fall break when the students and faculty will be off-campus for Oct. 7 and 8.
