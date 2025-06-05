87°
Port Vincent home a total loss after Thursday fire, firefighter carried off on stretcher
PORT VINCENT - A Port Vincent home was destroyed in a fire and at least one firefighter was injured while trying to combat the flames.
The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 posted pictures of the fire that happened along Cove Lane on Thursday afternoon.
The scene was under control as of 2:20 p.m., the district said. The home was considered a total loss. A firefighter was carried off on a stretcher from the action. No information on their condition or other injuries have been released.
The Galvez-Lake, St. Amant and Ascension Parish 7th District Fire Departments, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 and 9 and the Port Vincent Police Department also responded.
