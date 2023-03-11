74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Port Allen woman walking on US 190 hit and killed early Saturday

Saturday, March 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - A woman walking on the left lane of a highway was hit by a car and killed early Saturday. 

According to State Police, 32-year-old Kendra Richard was walking in the left lane of US 190 near Rougon Road when she was hit by a car. 

Troopers said Richard was wearing dark colored clothes when the crash happened. Richard died at the scene. 

This is a developing story. 

