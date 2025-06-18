Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen native to be inducted into Saints Hall of Fame
NEW ORLEANS - Super Bowl XLIV hero and Port Allen native Tracy Porter will be inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame later this year, the organization announced Wednesday.
Porter, who played from 2008-2011 with the Saints, had the game-sealing interception (and touchdown return) against the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.
As we close out Tracy Porter's birthday, we relive his top moment with the #Saints ?????? pic.twitter.com/XfykzIFKz3— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 12, 2020
Tracy also intercepted Brett Favre in the NFC Championship game of the same to help send the game into overtime. Overall, Porter played nine NFL seasons with five different teams, had 13 interceptions, six forced fumbles, and 370 tackles.
Porter went to high school at Port Allen before playing college football at Indiana.
Porter will be officially inducted to the Saints Hall of Fame during a ceremony the weekend of December 14.
