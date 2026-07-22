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Gov. Landry, other state leaders gathering to update Louisianians on Tropical Storm Bertha

2 hours 28 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 8:34 AM July 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry and other state leaders are gathering Wednesday to provide Louisianians with an update on Tropical Storm Bertha. 

Landry and the other officials are meeting at 2 p.m. at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness' State Emergency Operations Center along Independence Boulevard in Baton Rouge. 

WBRZ will stream the news conference on Facebook and YouTube. 

As of Wednesday morning, Bertha was sitting off the Louisiana coast with 50 MPH winds, WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists said.

For more information about how to stay prepared for potential flooding, click here.

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