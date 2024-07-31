84°
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile

Wednesday, July 31 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - A Port Allen man was arrested Wednesday for the rape of a juvenile, officials said. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Amilcar-Gonzalo Rodriguez was booked for first-degree rape after their agency received a report of sexual abuse involving a juvenile. 

No more details about the case were disclosed. In Louisiana, the sentence for first-degree rape is life in prison. If the victim is under 13, a district attorney can seek the death penalty.

