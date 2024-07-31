84°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile
PORT ALLEN - A Port Allen man was arrested Wednesday for the rape of a juvenile, officials said.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Amilcar-Gonzalo Rodriguez was booked for first-degree rape after their agency received a report of sexual abuse involving a juvenile.
Trending News
No more details about the case were disclosed. In Louisiana, the sentence for first-degree rape is life in prison. If the victim is under 13, a district attorney can seek the death penalty.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge: Port Allen administrator cannot run for mayor because of property tax...
-
3 teenagers vandalized church in Central, one charged
-
Sewer plant in Ascension neighborhood? After outcry, wastewater utility reverses course
-
2une In Previews: EBR Back to School Bash
-
Infant dead after being 'forgotten' in car