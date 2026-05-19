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Port Allen GXO Logistics hiring fair draws crowd for more than 30 open positions

32 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, May 19 2026 May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 8:13 PM May 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A hiring fair at GXO Logistics drew a large crowd today, with lines stretching out the door.

On-site interviews were held for more than 30 positions. GXO is looking for people with experience operating reach trucks, forklifts and other heavy equipment, as well as those with customer service backgrounds.

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Requirements include appropriate equipment certifications, reliable transportation, strong communication skills and a dedication to workplace safety. Starting pay for the open positions begins at more than $20 an hour.

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