Popular vacation spot for Louisianans shuts down beach after two shark attacks injure woman, teen

DESTIN, Fla. — Beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast were closed to the public Friday following two shark attacks within two hours that left a woman and a teenager injured, Walton County deputies said.

The attacks happened between Destin and Panama City Beach, popular destinations for Louisianans' summer vacations

One attack occurred around 1:15 p.m. A woman was brought to a hospital by the South Walton Fire District. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said that double red flags — signifying extreme danger — were flown after the shark attack.

WOMAN INJURED IN REPORTED SHARK INCIDENT IN WATERSOUND; DOUBLE RED FLAGS NOW FLYING ON WALTON COUNTY BEACHES IN SURROUNDING AREA



Just after 1:15 pm @WCSOFL and @swfdinfo responded to a report of a woman being injured by a shark in the water near Watersound Way and Coopersmith… pic.twitter.com/atAkWyf875 — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 7, 2024

Around 3:25 p.m., a teenager was injured after a second attack, officials said.

The beaches were evacuated and closed pending an investigation.