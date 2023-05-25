Latest Weather Blog
Popular NOLA store set to make its Baton Rouge debut
BATON ROUGE - A store chain steeped in New Orleans-inspired themes is making its way to Baton Rouge.
Fleurty Girl announced that it will soon open its ninth location in the 3600 block of Government Street in Mid-City.
In a social media post, founder Lauren LeBlanc Haydel wrote, "Sorry it took us 14 years to get here, we were stuck in Baton Rouge traffic."
The post said that hiring for the new store is underway, and noted the opening is expected to happen sometime this summer.
Fleurty Girl has received national media attention as it expanded from a small, single store operation into a regional chain, featuring gifts, home goods and accessories.
Other locations for the store include Bay St. Louis, Miss., Gretna, Mandeville and Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner.
