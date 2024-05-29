Ponchatoula officer found dead in cruiser had suffered from significant heart issues, chief says

PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula city police officer found dead in her patrol car had an 80 percent blockage in an artery and two additional contributing factors that led to her death, the city's police chief said Wednesday, citing autopsy results.

Cpl. Pricilla Dean Pierson had just turned 44. She was found unresponsive in her unit outside a Rouses grocery store on the west side of Ponchatoula on Tuesday morning. Foul play was not suspected, and in an interview with WBRZ Chief Bry Layrisson said Wednesday she had a number of underlying health issues.

He told WBRZ that she had had problems with her blood pressure and had recently been given a monitor to track her heart health during her sleep.

"She did not have any previous heart issues that I'm aware of," Layrisson said in a statement he issued later Wednesday.

Funeral services have not been finalized.

“We’re going to have the largest, most significant funeral service the city has ever had,” Layrisson said. Her patrol car will be decorated with flowers and ribbons, and the funeral will include a line of duty procession, the chief said.