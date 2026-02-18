Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula mayor provides clarification on boil water advisory
PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula Mayor Wesley Daniels on Wednesday provided some clarification regarding a boil water advisory that was issued for the city on the prior day.
Daniels said Ponchatoula residents who live north of La. 22 and east of the railroad tracks are under the boil advisory. Residents who do not pay their water bills directly to the City of Ponchatoula can use water as normal, according to the mayor.
The advisory was issued via Daniels' Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Daniels said the boil water advisory was issued due to a break in one of the city's water mains, which has since been repaired.
However, the advisory will not be lifted until water sample tests are returned and deemed safe.
The mayor said anyone with questions should call City Hall at 985-386-6484.
See his full Wednesday announcement below:
