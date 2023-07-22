Ponchatoula man shot to death at the Albany Tourist Information Center, one person in custody

ALBANY - A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at the Tourist Information Center in Albany off of Interstate 12.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the welcome area along Catholic Hall Road around 4 p.m.

Deputies said after a domestic-related fight, 68-year-old Edward Louque shot 67-year-old Berry Roussel of Ponchatoula, who died at the scene. Louque was arrested and booked for second-degree murder.

Although the shooting happened inside the city limits of Albany, LPSO is working on the case as well.