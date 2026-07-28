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American Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to IT outage: FAA

1 hour 20 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 6:36 PM July 28, 2026 in News
Source: ABC News
By: ABC News

American Airlines flights are departing again after a brief IT outage led to a nationwide ground stop, according to the airline and federal officials.

American Airlines flights not in the air were being held because of an IT outage, according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A "technology issue briefly impacted connectivity" for some systems, the airline said in a statement.

"Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again," the airline said. "We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

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