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Ponchatoula High School product Allen Graves drafted 19th overall by Toronto Raptors

2 hours 4 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2026 Jun 23, 2026 June 23, 2026 9:38 PM June 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to Santa Clara University

PONCHATOULA - A former Ponchatoula High School basketball player was selected in the first round by the Toronto Raptors in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Allen Graves, the 6-foot-9 forward who played for Santa Clara in college, was the 19th overall pick.

Graves averaged 11.8 points per game; he was also named the West Coast Conference's Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.

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