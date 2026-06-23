Ponchatoula High School product Allen Graves drafted 19th overall by Toronto Raptors

Image credit to Santa Clara University

PONCHATOULA - A former Ponchatoula High School basketball player was selected in the first round by the Toronto Raptors in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Allen Graves, the 6-foot-9 forward who played for Santa Clara in college, was the 19th overall pick.

Graves averaged 11.8 points per game; he was also named the West Coast Conference's Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.