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Ponchatoula High School product Allen Graves drafted 19th overall by Toronto Raptors
PONCHATOULA - A former Ponchatoula High School basketball player was selected in the first round by the Toronto Raptors in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Allen Graves, the 6-foot-9 forward who played for Santa Clara in college, was the 19th overall pick.
Graves averaged 11.8 points per game; he was also named the West Coast Conference's Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.
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