Ponchatoula High alum Allen Graves could become first-ever first-round NBA Draft pick from Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA — Allen Graves, a Ponchatoula High School alumnus, could make history as the first player from Tangipahoa Parish to be drafted in the opening round of the NBA Draft.

Graves went on to play as a forward for one season at Santa Clara University before declaring for the draft.

The Ponchatoula High graduate started in four games at Santa Clara and played in 35, averaging 11.8 points per game. Graves finished his college career with a field goal percentage of 51.2%.

The 6'9" forward was unranked right out of high school and redshirted his first season with the Broncos. By the end of his season with the team, he ranked among the top 20 best offensive players, ranking among the top 10 in steal rate and among the 60 best for offensive rebounds.

Graves was considered among the best uncommitted players in the transfer portal, with ESPN reporting in May that LSU was his favorite for commitment. He later said that he had conversations with LSU and Duke, as well as having Kentucky reach out to his agents.

ESPN's most recent mock draft on Monday predicts he will be picked No. 19 by the Toronto Raptors.

The NBA Draft starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.

The only other Tangipahoa Parish native drafted to the NBA is Collis Temple Jr., who was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1974. He is from Kentwood. Temple himself made history as the first Black player to play on LSU's basketball team.