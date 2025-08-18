Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula Fire Department expands with new station, equipment, high school program
PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Fire Department is moving forward with a series of new developments aimed at strengthening public safety and providing opportunities for the next generation of firefighters.
Chief Stormy Joiner said the department has acquired new land off U.S. 51 across from Walmart, where a new fire station and training facility are set to be built.
“We will be building a new station plus a new training facility that will help with all of the programs we have going on,” Joiner said.
In addition to the new facilities, the department has invested in specialized water rescue equipment, including five boats, a high-water vehicle and specialty boats for various situations.
The department is also in its second year of a high school firefighter training program, which gives students hands-on experience and professional certifications before graduating. Last year, four students enrolled, and one has already been hired by the department. This year, six students are participating.
Captain Jarred Wrinkles highlighted the program’s certifications, which include hazmat awareness, hazmat operations and Firefighter I and II.
“With these certifications, these students can go anywhere, not just in the parish, but anywhere in the country,” Wrinkles said.
Chief of Training Joshua White says the program is a valuable opportunity.
“I wish this was available for me when I was a senior in high school,” White said. “It’s during school hours, so this is an actual class, just an off-campus class.”
Chief Joiner said these developments and programs are helping to prepare students for careers in firefighting while also enhancing safety across Ponchatoula.
High school students in Tangipahoa Parish who haven’t yet enrolled in the program have until the end of August to sign up. Students can do that through their school counselor.
