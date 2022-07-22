Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West

ATLANTA - The LSU Tigers are picked to finish fifth in the SEC West in the conference's preseason media poll.

The Tigers did not receive a vote to win the division. Alabama was picked to win the West and conference with 158 votes.

SEC East

1. Georgia (172)

2. Kentucky (4)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (1)

SEC West

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

SEC Champion

Alabama (158)

Four LSU Tigers were projected to make the All-SEC team, with wideout Kayshon Boutte, and defensive end BJ Ojulari making the first team; defensive lineman Ali Gaye was on the 2nd team, while defensive tackle Maason Smith made the 3rd team.

The coaches' picks will come out next week.