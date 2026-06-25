Fish without a license this weekend during LDWF's annual free fishing weekend

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is inviting residents to fish for free this weekend, without a license, on June 6th and 7th.

The free fishing weekend is happening across the state.

Anyone offshore fishing for tuna, billfish, swordfish, etc., will still need a free recreational offshore landing permit.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also hosting lessons covering bait choice, tackle setup, casting and knot tying. Registration is required.

Abigail Whitam joined LDWF on 2une In on Wednesday to share more information.