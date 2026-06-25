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Fish without a license this weekend during LDWF's annual free fishing weekend
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is inviting residents to fish for free this weekend, without a license, on June 6th and 7th.
The free fishing weekend is happening across the state.
Anyone offshore fishing for tuna, billfish, swordfish, etc., will still need a free recreational offshore landing permit.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also hosting lessons covering bait choice, tackle setup, casting and knot tying. Registration is required.
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Abigail Whitam joined LDWF on 2une In on Wednesday to share more information.
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