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Fish without a license this weekend during LDWF's annual free fishing weekend

3 weeks 1 day 9 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 6:10 AM June 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is inviting residents to fish for free this weekend, without a license, on June 6th and 7th.

The free fishing weekend is happening across the state.

Anyone offshore fishing for tuna, billfish, swordfish, etc., will still need a free recreational offshore landing permit.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also hosting lessons covering bait choice, tackle setup, casting and knot tying. Registration is required.

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Abigail Whitam joined LDWF on 2une In on Wednesday to share more information.

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