Police: Women drive stolen SUV to steal pick-up

NEW IBERIA - Police in New Iberia are searching for two suspects who drove a stolen SUV to a location to steal another vehicle.

Wednesday police were called to a business in the 200 block of West Admiral Dolye Drive after a truck was stolen. An initial investigation revealed that two unknown women got out of an SUV and got into a gray pick-up that was in the in the parking lot.

The women fled the scene in the truck, leaving behind the SUV that was reported stolen out of Lafayette. The truck is a 2007 Chevrolet 4-door.

Anyone that can identify the suspects or know the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle can call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.