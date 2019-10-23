Police: Woman stole father's SUV, went on crime spree around Central neighborhood

CENTRAL - A 35-year-old woman was booked on several charges after she allegedly took her father's vehicle for a joy ride then tried to break into a nearby home.

Police responded to the Bristlecone neighborhood Monday after a man called saying he wanted his adult daughter put in jail because she had stolen his SUV. The suspect was soon identified as Brianna Smith, 35, who's listed as living at the same address.

According to Central Police, Smith was then spotted outside a home in another neighborhood just minutes away.

The owner of that house said he hurried home after his children called saying they saw an unidentified woman trying to break into his "man cave" attached to the house. Smith then allegedly tried to open the doors to the house but was unsuccessful. The homeowner took a video of the burglar driving off in the stolen SUV and shared it with police, who positively identified her as Smith.

She was soon spotted by another resident in the Bristlecone area and apprehended by police. Smith admitted to trespassing on the property but claimed she did so because she thought it was for sale. Police said there was zero signage indicating the home was up for sale.

The department made a Facebook post Wednesday saying numerous items were recovered from the vehicle, suggesting Smith went around to multiple houses stealing her neighbors' property.

She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges simple burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and theft over $200.