Latest Weather Blog
Police: Victim of shooting at Bogalusa High homecoming game was suspect in another shooting
NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting outside of the Bogalusa High homecoming football game on Oct. 14 that left a 15-year-old dead.
The Bogalusa Police Department told WWL-TV they responded to the shooting just outside the stadium during the fourth quarter. Officers found 18 to 20 fired rounds at the scene.
Investigators said the 15-year-old had been exchanging gunfire with at least two other people when he was shot.
The teen was shot multiple times and had lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the news outlet.
Video from the stands shows the crowd scattering and ducking for cover from the gunfire.
Following the shooting, Bogalusa High called the game early and postponed their homecoming dance, which was originally scheduled for Saturday night.
Bogalusa's opponent at the game, Jewel Summer High School, said on social media all of their students and families are safe.
Trending News
The Bogalusa Police Chief told WWL-TV the 15-year-old victim was reportedly a suspect in another shooting a week earlier. Police believe the shooting at the football game was out of retaliation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State begins relocating juveniles to Angola; inmates escorted through Baton Rouge area...
-
Mississippi River levels at 10-year low in Baton Rouge, bringing problems and...
-
Drainage drama: Iberville Parish president welcomes upset EBR residents to move south
-
Down syndrome patient on his way to third triathlon thanks to special...
-
Mayor admits there's no NDA with feds tied to stormwater proposal