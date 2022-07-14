89°
Police: Truck slams into vehicle on Interstate shoulder Wednesday night, one dead
BATON ROUGE - A crash late Wednesday night on the Interstate left one man dead.
Baton Rouge police are investigating an accident on I-12 westbound around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The crash was between a Hyundai Elantra and a Chevrolet Silverado. Police reported the Elantra was stopped on the inside left shoulder before it was rear-ended by the Silverado.
The Elantra's front passenger, 22-year-old Kerriel Joseph, died at the scene, according to police.
Information about what caused the crash was not released.
