Police: Truck slams into vehicle on Interstate shoulder Wednesday night, one dead

BATON ROUGE - A crash late Wednesday night on the Interstate left one man dead.

Baton Rouge police are investigating an accident on I-12 westbound around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The crash was between a Hyundai Elantra and a Chevrolet Silverado. Police reported the Elantra was stopped on the inside left shoulder before it was rear-ended by the Silverado.

The Elantra's front passenger, 22-year-old Kerriel Joseph, died at the scene, according to police.

Information about what caused the crash was not released.