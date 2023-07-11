94°
Police: Teen arrested after accidentally shooting, killing 13-year-old in Hammond
HAMMOND - A teenager was arrested after killing another minor in an accidental shooting at a home in Tangipahoa Parish.
The Hammond Police Department said the shooting happened July 8 on Willow Street. Investigators believe the weapon went off by accident while it was being handled by a 14-year-old, fatally shooting the 13-year-old victim.
Sources tell WBRZ the teens were related.
The 14-year-old was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for negligent homicide.
This is a developing story.
