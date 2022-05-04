Latest Weather Blog
Police: 'Similar circumstances' surround several recent killings involving homeless people in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating whether multiple deadly shootings involving homeless victims in the Baton Rouge area over the past week are connected, citing similarities in each case.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers are looking into "similar circumstances" in the killings of four people reported in the city Friday and over the weekend.
The first shooting was reported Friday afternoon on N Harrell's Ferry Road near S Sherwood Forest Boulevard after an 18-year-old was found shot to death. Four more people were shot—three of them killed—Friday night on Boulevard de Province just off Old Hammond Highway. The other victim is in critical condition, police said Wednesday (5/4).
Another victim was found shot to death Monday afternoon on N Harrell's Ferry, just blocks away from the previous shooting scene Friday night. Although, police later said they don't believe the most recent shooting to be related.
Police said at least four of the victims were homeless. Investigators also believe there was an altercation leading up to each shooting.
Read the news release from Baton Rouge Police:
Baton Rouge Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred on April 29, 2022 in the South Sherwood Forest area. The most recent shootings in that area have included 4 homeless individuals that police detectives believe surround similar circumstances and could possibly be linked to a particular incident. While early in the shooting investigations, detectives believe that the April 29, 2022 shootings were not random.
On May 2, 2022, another homeless male victim was found deceased from a gunshot wound on North Harrell’s Ferry Rd. This shooting death is currently under investigation and police are processing the evidence. At this time the shooting death on North Harrell’s Ferry Rd has not been linked to any of these shootings.
The Baton Rouge community involvement is vital to this and all investigations.
