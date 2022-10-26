Police: Shopping center carjacker crashed into suburban Gonzales home while fleeing officers

GONZALES - A man allegedly carjacked someone at an Ascension shopping center before crashing the stolen car into a house Wednesday afternoon.

The armed suspect, 18-year-old Ricky Williams Jr., allegedly stole the vehicle in the parking lot of the Bayou Terrace Shopping Center around 2 p.m.

From there, Williams led law enforcement on a chase into Gonzales, police said. The car eventually crashed into a house at the corner of Orice Roth Road and Darla Street. Williams allegedly tried to run away from the crash scene was but was taken into custody.

Police said Gonzales Middle School, which is located nearby, briefly went on lockdown out of caution.

The department said more arrests are possible.