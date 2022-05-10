Police: Shooting in Clinton possibly connected to seven other shootings across multiple parishes

CLINTON - A man was shot to death following an argument at an apartment complex late Tuesday morning.

Clinton Police Chief Ned Davis said two men, 21-year old Darrius Malik Ross and 37-year-old Ron Thompson, got into an argument which ultimately led to the shooting. Ross was killed, and Thompson was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police were unable to get a statement from Thompson about what caused the argument.

Davis said the shooting is believed to be connected with a shooting in Jackson, two shootings in Clinton and four in east Baton Rouge due to an "ongoing dispute."

Once released from the hospital, Thompson will be charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of second-degree murder.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said it is assisting Clinton Police with the investigation.