Police seeking information on trailer stolen from False River residence

FALSE RIVER - A cargo trailer was stolen from a residence on False River near Light House Canal, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said.

PCPSO said the trailer was stolen around Tuesday night where it was used until about 5 p.m. and left at a residential construction site.

The trailer contained construction equipment, according to PCPSO.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or has seen the trailer should call 225-638-5445, or if after hours, call 225-694-3737.