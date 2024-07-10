87°
Police seeking information on trailer stolen from False River residence

Wednesday, July 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

FALSE RIVER - A cargo trailer was stolen from a residence on False River near Light House Canal, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said.

PCPSO said the trailer was stolen around Tuesday night where it was used until about 5 p.m. and left at a residential construction site.

The trailer contained construction equipment, according to PCPSO.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or has seen the trailer should call 225-638-5445, or if after hours, call 225-694-3737.

