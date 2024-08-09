95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police seeking help in identifying dead pedestrian after single-vehicle crash in Bogalusa

By: WBRZ Staff

BOGALUSA - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 21 in Washington Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to police, a pedestrian was walking in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 21 when a Buick struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver was uninjured.

The pedestrian was unable to be identified, and thus the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) laboratory created images. Anyone who may know him should contact Washington Parish Coroner's Office at (985) 735-8111.

