Police seeking assistance in locating Hammond missing teen

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl Wednesday.

According to TPSO, Bria Williams was last seen at her home on Krogen Cove Lane in Hammond Tuesday at 10 p.m. Bria is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes who is approximately 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing black athletic shorts and an oversized purple hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bria Williams is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-902-2099.

