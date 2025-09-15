83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for woman accused of stealing from gas station convenience store in Zachary

3 hours 48 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, September 15 2025 Sep 15, 2025 September 15, 2025 6:04 AM September 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Police are searching for a woman who they say stole from a gas station in Zachary. 

Zachary Police say the person is connected to the theft of merchandise from Murphy’s convenience store. 

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact the case officer at jthomas@zacharypd.org or call him at (225)654-1922.

Trending News

"Please reference police file number 25-009247 or call Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867," Zachary Police said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days