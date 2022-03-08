64°
Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for thief who stole credit card, spent $15K at mall
BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a thief who stole a woman's credit card and racked-up $15,000 worth of charges Tuesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the thief snagged the credit card from a woman's purse before her spending spree at the Mall of Louisiana.
Trending News
If you have any information about the investigation, call (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4