Police searching for suspect who shot at responding officers Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - An unknown suspect reportedly shot at and fled from police officers early Monday morning.

Police say around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street regarding a report of someone at a homeowner's door.

As police started to arrive, the individual reportedly began running and firing at the responding officers.

Police say no officers were injured, but the suspect is still being sought.

This is a developing story.