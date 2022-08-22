Police searching for suspect who shot at responding officers Monday morning

75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, August 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An unknown suspect reportedly shot at and fled from police officers early Monday morning. 

Police say around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street regarding a report of someone at a homeowner's door. 

As police started to arrive, the individual reportedly began running and firing at the responding officers. 

Police say no officers were injured, but the suspect is still being sought.

This is a developing story. 

