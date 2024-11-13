81°
Police searching for suspect of robbery that happened at Plank Road business

1 hour 48 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2024 Nov 13, 2024 November 13, 2024 12:07 PM November 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are trying to identify a man accused of robbing a convenience store Tuesday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the robbery happened in the 7900 block of Plank Road Tuesday. 

The man pictured is accused of robbing the store. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

